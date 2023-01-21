White Bear Lake won for the third time in the last four games, over North St. Paul/Tartan 3-0, on Friday evening, improving to 7-14. Senior goalie Maya Marston foiled 26 shots by North/Tartan (8-10) for the shutout. Hailey Dawe and Madelyn Lee delivered two goals in the second period and Ava Johnston made it 3-0 in the third. Zoe Timmons assisted Dawe and Amanda Smythe assisted Johnston. North/Tartan goalie Gracie Shafer made 39 saves.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.