Mahtomedi’s young girls golf team placed eighth of eight teams in the Class 3A state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hills.

Team scoring was Maple Grove 625, Wayzata 635, Minnetonka 648, Detroit Lakes 653, Lakeville South 675, Elk River 679, East Ridge 699 and Mahtomedi 701. The Zephyrs shot 354 Tuesday and 347 Wednesday.

