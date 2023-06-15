Mahtomedi’s young girls golf team placed eighth of eight teams in the Class 3A state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hills.
Team scoring was Maple Grove 625, Wayzata 635, Minnetonka 648, Detroit Lakes 653, Lakeville South 675, Elk River 679, East Ridge 699 and Mahtomedi 701. The Zephyrs shot 354 Tuesday and 347 Wednesday.
Lexie McGrane, freshman, led the Zephyrs, shooting 78-84-162 for 29th place among 88 entrants, while eighth-grader Reagan Juhl shot 87-84-171, senior Maggie McCarty 94-90-184, eighth-grader Mya Wilson 96-89-185, freshman Lily Carlson 95-91-186 and junior Sadie Stembridge 100-94-194.
The Zephyrs qualified for state by winning a three-team Section 4AAA tournament.
Coach Matt Huss said it was a great experience for the Zephyrs to have all six players in the state tournament. He commented that it was a fun season and the girls are “even better people than golfers.”
