Mahtomedi placed fourth and White Bear Lake sixth of 14 teams in the Forest Lake Invitational on Wednesday at Tanners Brook.
Maple Lake won with 322, led by medalist Amelia Morton with 76.
The top six also included Forest Lake 357, Roseville Area 359, Mahtomedi 367, Stillwater 367, and the Bears 369.
For Mahtomedi, Lexie McGrane shot 84, Abby Johnson 90, Sadie Stembridge 97 and Reagan Juhl and Maggie McCarty 97’s.
For the Bears, Gianni McLeod and Ivory Drusch each carded a 91, Elaine Eddicus 93 and Kristina Pratt 94. Low shooter was Maple Grove’s Amelia Morton with 76.
