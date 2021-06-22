Girls golf: Zephyr 12th, 10th and 7th graders compete at state

Three members of the Mahtomedi girls golf team — in grades 12, 10 and seven — competed in the state Class AAA tournament June 15-16 at Bunker Hills.
Maddie Simon placed 41st with 84-81-165, Lexie McGrane 53rd with 82-89-171, and Maggie McCarty 83rd with 102-94-196. They qualified for state with their performances at Section 4AA.
“It was really unique to have three golfers all at different stages of their careers,” coach Matt Huss, noting that Simon is a senior, three-time state qualifier heading for a Division I program; McCarty is a sophomore going to state two years on JV; and McGrane is a seventh grader in “her first, and definitely not last, state tournament.”
McGrane’s eighth-grade brother Riley also played in the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.