Mahtomedi finished second in the Metro East Conference tournament at Highland National on Tuesday. Team scoring was Two Rivers 327, Mahtomedi 360, Hill-Murray 361, Simley 376, Hastings 419, South St. Paul 461 and North St. Paul 463. This allowed the Zephyrs to place second behind Two Rivers in the season standings as well. In the tournament, Lexie McGrane shot 86 for sixth place, Reagan Juhl 87 for eighth place and Mya Wilson 91 for 10th. Maggie McCarty and Sadie Stembridge added 97’s. Earning all-MEC honors were McGrane, a freshman; and Juhl and Wilson, eighth-graders. Molly Moffit, a sophomore, got honorable mention. Next for the Zephyrs is the sectional at Goodrich in St. Paul on June 1-2.
Girls golf: Young Zephyr team is MEC runner-up with 3 all-conference
