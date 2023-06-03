The Mahtomedi girls golf team captured the Section 4AA championship Friday, two days after the Zephyr boys team did the same, and earned a berth in the state tournament.
Mahtomedi shot 342 Thursday and 334 Friday for a 676 total at Goodrich Golf Club in St. Paul. White Bear Lake was second with 350-339-689 and Stillwater third with 377-378-755. The section has only three complete teams.
Mahtoimedi had six of the top 13 golfers as freshman Lexie McGrane placed fourth with 85-80-165, eighth-grader Reagan Juhl fifth with 86-79-165, eighth-grader Mya Wilson seventh with 85-88-173, freshman Lily Carlson ninth with 86-90-176, senior Maggie McCarty 10th with 95-87-192 and junior Sadie Stembridge 13th with 90-95-195.
Lily Vincelli, Cretin-Derham Hall junior, was individual medalist with 75-72-147. White Bear Lake senior Kristina Pratt was second with 80-76-156, and Highland Park junior Gabby Ishaq third with 81-83-164.
The state Class 3A tournament will be held June 13-14 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
