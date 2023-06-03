team

The section champion Zephyrs, from left: freshman Lily Carlson, eighth-graders Reagan Juhl and Mya Wilson, senior, Maggie McCarty, junior Sadie Stembridge and freshman Lexie McGrane.

 Submitted

The Mahtomedi girls golf team captured the Section 4AA championship Friday, two days after the Zephyr boys team did the same, and earned a berth in the state tournament.

Mahtomedi shot 342 Thursday and 334 Friday for a 676 total at Goodrich Golf Club in St. Paul. White Bear Lake was second with 350-339-689 and Stillwater third with 377-378-755. The section has only three complete teams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.