Mahtomedi placed fifth among 20 teams in the Andover Invitational on Tuesday at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. Wayzata won with 304. The Zephyrs totaled 345, led by freshman Lexie McGrane with 77 for 11th place. Eighth grader Reagan Juhl shot 88 (33rd place), freshman Lily Carlson 90, and eighth grader Mya Wilson 90.
