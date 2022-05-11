White Bear Lake hosted a nine-team invitational Tuesday and placed fifth, while Mahtomedi placed third, at Keller Golf Club in Maplewood.
Roseville placed first with 356, followed by Stillwater 360, Mahtomedi 366, Forest Lake 367, White Bear Lake 377, Hill-Murray 380, Mounds View 387, Spring Lake Park 392, and St. Louis Park 480.
Bella Leonhart, Forest Lake freshman, shot 73 for low score, followed by Olivia Salonkek, Roseville junior, with 76, and Caroline Monty Stillwater senior, with 79.
Lexie McGrane, Mahtomedi eighth-grader, had the fourth-best score, 81, leading the Zephyrs to third place. The Zephyrs also had sophomore Sadie Stembridge with 91, freshman Aubrey Carlson 96, and freshman Molly Moffitt 98.
For the Bears, senior Gianna McLeod and freshman Sydney Pfeil each shot 93, junior Kristina Pratt 95 and senior Lauren Schmid 96.
