The Mahtomedi Zephyrs placed second in Section 4AAA and had two state qualifiers, both in junior high, as the tournament concluded Friday at Links at Northfork in Ramsey.
Stillwater won with 698, followed by Mahtomedi 706, and White Bear Lake 717. Three other teams didn’t make the cut and six others had incomplete lineups.
Zephyr eighth-grader Lexi McGrane shot 84-83-167, third-best in the tournament, while seventh-grader Reagan Juhl was fifth with 88-85-173. Both advanced to the state meet.
Zephyr junior Maggie McCarty eighth overall with 97-87-184 while sophomore Sadie Stembridge shot 91-95-186 and senior Abby Johnson with 94-94-188.
Gabby Ishaq of Highland Park was low shooter with 154. Caroline Monty led champion Stillwater with 155 for second place individually.
The state Class 3A meet will be held June 14-15 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
