Kristina Pratt and Ivory Drusch of White Bear Lake qualified for the state golf tournament as the Bears placed second of three teams in Section 4AAA on Thursday and Friday.
Pratt, a senior, was runner-up with 80-76-156, nine strokes behind medalist Lily Vencelli of Cretin-Derham Hall (75-72-147). Drusch, a junior, placed sixth with 82-84-166.
Mahtomedi shot 342-334-676, White Bear Lake 350-339-689 and Stillwater 377-378-755 at Goodrich Golf Club in St. Paul.The section has only three complete teams.
Bear junior Cami Bachmeier was 10th with 94-88-182, sophomore Elaine Eddicus 13th with 91-94-195, sophomore Bailey Eddicus 15th with 91-99-190, and sophomore Sydney Pfeil 16th with 95-97-192. There were 22 golfers.
