White Bear Lake girls golf placed third in a conference meet and third in an invitational this week. The Bears currently hold third place in the Suburban East behind East Ridge and Forest Lake.
In the SEC meet Monday at Oneka Ridge, the Bears scored 363 for third place among nine teams. Kristina Pratt shot 87, Maddy Vang 89, Lainey Eddicus 91 and Sydney Pfeil 96.
