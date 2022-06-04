White Bear Lake had two state qualifiers and placed third as a team as the Section 4AAA tournament concluded Friday at Tanners Brook in Forest Lake.
Stillwater won with 698, followed by Mahtomedi 706 and White Bear Lake 717. Three other teams didn’t make the cut and six others did not have full teams.
Gianna McLeod, Bear senior, had the fourth-best score, 82-90-172, and Kristina Pratt, Bear junior, tied for fifth-best with 88-88-175. Both advance to the state meet June 14-15 at Bunker Hills. McLeod, also a state qualifier in swimming last fall as a diver, sank a 30-foot putt for a birdie on No. 17 on Wednesday.
Lauren Schmidt, senior, tied for ninth place with 91-94-185, while sophomore Ivory Drusch shot 96-94-190 and freshman Sydney Pfeil 91-103-194.
Gabby Ishaq of Highland Park had the low score, 154. Caroline Monty led champion Stillwater, placing second with 155.
