White Bear Lake placed fifth in a 10-team Suburban East Conference meet Thursday at Oak Glen in Stillwater. Forest Lake won with 351, led by Bella Leonhart with 75. The Bears totaled 374, led by Ivory Drusch with 89. Lauren Schmid shot 93, and Kristina Pratt and Sydney Pfeil shot 96’s. Roseville’s Olivia Salonek was low with 74.
