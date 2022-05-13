White Bear Lake placed fourth of 10 teams in an SEC meet at Manitou on Thursday. East Ridge won with 176. The Bears had 187. Gianna McLeod led the Bears with a career best 41, the third-best score of the meet, behind Stillwater’s Caroline Monty (37) and Roseville’s Olivia Salonek (38). Other Bear counting scores were Ivory Drusch and Kristina Pratt with 48’s and Lauren Schmid 50.

