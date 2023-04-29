The White Bear Lake girls placed third in the White Bear Lake Invitational on Wednesday at Keller Golf Course and fifth in a conference meet Thursday.
The Bears shot 379 to place third of eight teams in their invitational. Ivory Drosch led with the Bears with 89, followed by Elaine Ediccus with 94, Bailey Eddicus 97 and Sydney Pfeil 99. The medalist was Bella Leonhard of Forest Lake with 82.
