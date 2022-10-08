Mahtomedi placed second among nine teams at the Simley Invitational on Saturday. Top three teams were Woodbury 43, Mahtomedi 79 and Hastings 84. For the Zephyrs, Sarah Brings placed seventh (20:58), Vanessa Rogoscheske 10th (21:17), Gabby Fox 16th (21:53), Brooklyn Erickson 26th (23:03) and Greta Liner 26th (23:03). Individual winner was Greta Hansen of Math & Science Academy in 19:39.
