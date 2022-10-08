Mahtomedi placed second among nine teams at the Simley Invitational on Saturday. Top three teams were Woodbury 43, Mahtomedi 79 and Hastings 84. For the Zephyrs, Sarah Brings placed seventh (20:58), Vanessa Rogoscheske 10th (21:17), Gabby Fox 16th (21:53), Brooklyn Erickson 26th (23:03) and Greta Liner 26th (23:03). Individual winner was Greta Hansen of Math & Science Academy in 19:39.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.