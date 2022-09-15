The Mahtomedi girls placed second in the Metro East Conference Preview on Tuesday at home. Team scoring was Two Rivers 41, Mahtomedi 59, Hastings 72, Simley 106, North St. Paul 117, Hill-Murray 141, South St. Paul 1788 and Tartan incomplete. For the Zephyrs, Sarah Brings placed fifth (20:53), Gabby Fox ninth (21:47), Greta Liner 12th (23:03), Vanessa Roguisheske 13th (23:20), and Juliana Nyberg 21st (24:37) among 69 runners. Megan Gullerud of Simley led all runners in 19:56.
