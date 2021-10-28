Girls cross country: Zephyr girls, Fischer run to section championships

The Mahtomedi girls cross country team added the Section 4AA championship to their 2021 laurels, dominating the five-team meet Wednesday at St. Paul Highland Golf Course.
Makayla Fischer, Mahtomedi senior, was individual champion, finishing in 20:06.6, a half-step ahead of Chisago Lakes’ Kaia Osmundson (20:07.09).
Mahtomedi had four of the top five into the chute, and five of the top 14. Team scoring was Mahtomedi 27, St. Anthony Village 51, Chisago Lakes 79, Hill-Murray 135 and St. Paul Como Park 158.
Zephyr junior Sarah Brings was third (20:17), freshman Gabby Fox fourth (20:35), senior Claire Wirka fifth (20:36) and junior Greta Liner 14th (21:56).
Their 6-7 runners also did well, with senior Anna Thompson 18th (22:25) and junior Juliana Nyberg 20th (22:57) among 46 runners.
This is the first year of a three-class system for cross country so section meets have fewer teams this year. In Section 4AA, only five of the 11 schools had a full team, and four other schools sent partial teams.
Mahtomedi, which also won the Metro East Conference, will compete as a team at the state meet on Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.
