White Bear Lake placed seventh of 12 teams Friday in Lakeville North’s Apple Jack Invitational. Prior Lake, Edina and Centennial finished 1-2-3. For the Bears, Rosie Sommers placed 23rd (20:50), Clara Kolstad 27th (20:59), Annika Schroeder 42nd (21:26), Logan Bailey 47th (21:45), and Ella Hopkins 50th (21:59). Individual winner was Claire Vukovics of Lakeville South in 19:13.

