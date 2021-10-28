Four White Bear Lake girls qualified for the state cross country meet individually while the Bears placed third among complete five teams at the Section 4AAA meet Wednesday.
The state qualifiers are senior Lily Schneider, who placed sixth (20:01), junior Katelyn Porter in 12th (20:21), senior Maggie Blanding in 14th (20:30), and senior Madie Bystrom in 16th (20:48).
In the section, the top two teams advance to state, along with the top six individuals among the other teams. The state meet will be held Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.
Stillwater was team champion with 37 points at St. Paul Highland Golf Course, followed by Woodbury 43, White Bear Lake 68, St. Paul Central 90, and Tartan 159, at St. Paul Highland Golf Course. Iris Guider of St. Paul Central was the individual winner in 18:27.
This is the first year of a three-class system and the Bears’ section only has half as many schools as before. Only five had a complete team, and two others entered individuals.
The Bears’ fifth runner was junior Maia Nebo in 20th (21:14).
“I believe they were all season bests for almost everyone,” said Melissa Gacek, the coach along with Shawn Gritzmacher. Gacek noted that it was a much-improved performance from the conference meet, where they placed seventh, the previous week.”They executed the race plan perfectly,” Gacek said.
