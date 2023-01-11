Mahtomedi picked up a 75-49 win at South St. Paul on Tuesday evening with 11 players scoring for the Zephyrs (7-4), led by Anna Greene with 18 points, including eight field goals. Sonya Potthoff scored 13, Mya Wilson 11 and Emily Muetzel nine. Glory Johnson netted 13 and Anna Skwira 12 for the Packers (4-7). Mahtomedi made 12 of 17 free shots and four 3-pointers.

