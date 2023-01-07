Eighth-grader Mya Wilson led with 27 points as the Mahtomedi Zephyrs defeated Two Rivers 75-50 at home Friday evening in their Metro East Conference opener. Sonya Potthoff netted 16 points and Ella Kletti 11 for the Zephyrs (6-3). Leading Two Rivers (2-9) were Gabi Kirchner with 16 points and Izzy Kirchner with 14.

