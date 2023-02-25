Mahtomedi closed the regular season with a 72-40 win over North St. Paul there Friday evening, led by Anna Greene with 22 points. Sonya Potthoff sank 16 points, and Ella Kletti and Mya Wilson eight each. Lakesha Thomas had 15 for the Polars (18-7). The Zephyrs finished 14-0 in the Metro East and will enter Section 4AAA, starting Wednesday, with a 20-4 overall record and 13 straight wins.

