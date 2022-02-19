With five double-digit scorers, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs defeated Hastings 90-54 at home Friday evening. The Zephyrs (17-6) had Anna Greene with 18 points, Zoie Centers also with 18, Elli Kletti with 16, Sonya Potthoff with 13 and Mya Wilson with 10, in their 13th consecutive win. Lily Nuytten led Hastings (15-8) with 17 points.
Girls basketball: Zephyrs top Hastings 90-54 for 13th in row
