Mahtomedi picked up its sixth straight win, over Two Rivers 73-32, there Friday evening. Ella Kletti led the Zephyrs (13-5 overall, 8-0 conference) with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Sonya Potthoff netted 14 points, Ella Frazier 13, and Mya Wilson 10. For Two Rivers (4-15), Sophia Amundsen sank 12 points and Izzy Kirschner had 10.
Latest News
- Boys basketball: Guards power Zephyrs over Two Rivers 83-62
- Girls basketball: Zephyrs thump Two Rivers 73-32
- Swimming: East Ridge tops Bears 97-81
- Girls basketball: Mustangs clip Rangers 72-58
- Nordic: Mustangs have SEC tandem champs while girls place 3rd and boys 4th
- Gymnastics: Zephyrs beat SSP to finish duals 8-0
- Boys basketball: Bears top Ponies 67-50 for season split
- Girls basketball: Ponies scuttle Bears 56-41
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall reflects on life in Mahtomedi
- Hockey Day MN: H-M beats Bears in OT, Hermantown tops Mahtomedi, Stillwater girls beat Bears
- 'It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 30 years
- Neighborhood speaks out on proposed development
- Business in Shoreview turns over a new leaf in farming
- Water Gremlin served with 95 lawsuits
- Ice conditions force changes for BEAR’ly Open
- White Bear Lake man charged, police officer in recovery following apartment shooting
- From pop-up pizzeria to permanent place: Melt Pizza Company opens soon in Stillwater
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 10
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2023?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.