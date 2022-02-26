Mahtomedi closed the regular season with a rout of North St. Paul, 79-34, on Friday evening, finishing the Metro East schedule with a 14-0 record. The No. 11 ranked Zephyrs take a 19-7 overall mark into Section 4AAA. Zoie Centers led with 21 points. Sonya Potthoff added 11 points, Marin Seevers 10, Mya Wilson eight and Ella Frazer seven. LeKesha Thomas scored 11 points for the Polars (10-14).

