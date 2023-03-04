Mahtomedi, top-seeded and riding a 13-game win streak, saw its season end in the first round of playoffs Saturday with a loss to No. 8 Totino-Grace 75-67 in Section 4AAA at home.
Chloe Nuss tallied 25 points, and Maria Radabaugh and Ava Riegel 18 points each, for the Eagles, who are defending state champions but graduated most of their lineup and are 8-20 this year.
