Mahtomedi took charge in the second half to defeat a strong North St. Paul team 72-49 at home on Thursday evening to remain in first place in the Metro East. The Zephyrs (10-5) led 32-31 at the break and outscored the visitors 40-18 in the final 18 minutes. Ella Frazier netted 17 points, Ella Kletti 16, Mya Wilson 14, Sonya Potthoff 11 and Anne Greene eight for the Zephyrs. Kelli McGrane and Magnolia Jones each sank 14 points for the Polars (14-3). In the Metro East Conference, Mahtomedi is 5-0, Hastings 6-1 (losing only to Mahtomedi) and North 6-2.
