Mahtomedi rolled to its eight straight win, over Two Rivers 68-46 on Friday night at home. Junior guard Sonya Potthoff led with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and seventh-grader Mya Wilson was next with 16. Ella Kletti added eight and Ella Frazier seven for the Zephyrs (12-6). Audrey Parnell led Two Rivers (3-15) with 14.

