Mahtomedi remained unbeaten in the Metro East with a 62-25 win over South St. Paul at home Tuesday evening. The Packers stuck with the Zephyrs for most of the first half and were tied at 19-19 before the Zephyrs outscored them 21-5 the rest of the half. The Zephyrs gave up just one point in the second half. Sonya Potthoff sank 15 points and Mya Wilson 13 to lead the Zephyrs. Ella Frazier and Anna Greene added eight points each and Sophia Peer seven. Mahtomedi is 14-5 overall with seven straight wins and 9-0 in conference. SSP is 5-14 and 1-7.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.