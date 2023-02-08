Mahtomedi remained unbeaten in the Metro East with a 62-25 win over South St. Paul at home Tuesday evening. The Packers stuck with the Zephyrs for most of the first half and were tied at 19-19 before the Zephyrs outscored them 21-5 the rest of the half. The Zephyrs gave up just one point in the second half. Sonya Potthoff sank 15 points and Mya Wilson 13 to lead the Zephyrs. Ella Frazier and Anna Greene added eight points each and Sophia Peer seven. Mahtomedi is 14-5 overall with seven straight wins and 9-0 in conference. SSP is 5-14 and 1-7.
