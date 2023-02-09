Mahtomedi emerged with an 82-70 win over Hill-Murray after a high-scoring second half at Thursday evening. Mahtomedi is 15-5 with eight straight wins and leads the Metro East with a 10-0 record. Mya Wilson netted 24 points, Anna Greene 20 and Ella Kletti 14 to lead the Zephyrs, who were up 37-28 at the break and outscored the Pioneers 45-42 in the second half. Elise Groppoli hit 26 points and Payton Mackley 16 for Hill-Murray (11-10).

