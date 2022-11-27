The Stewartville Gophers handed Mahtomedi a 62-43 defeat on Saturday at the Hamline girls basketball expo. Haley Sturm led the No. 9 ranked Gophers with 18 points. For Mahtomedi (1-1), Ella Kletti scored 10 points and Presley Albers and Ella Frazier nine each.

