The Stewartville Gophers handed Mahtomedi a 62-43 defeat on Saturday at the Hamline girls basketball expo. Haley Sturm led the No. 9 ranked Gophers with 18 points. For Mahtomedi (1-1), Ella Kletti scored 10 points and Presley Albers and Ella Frazier nine each.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
