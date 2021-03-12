The Mahtomedi Zephyrs took a drubbing from Champlin Park 79-54 on Tuesday evening, then defeated South St. Paul 84-58 on Thursday evening. The Zephyrs (14-3) will close the regular season at St. Croix Lutheran on Friday evening. The game against Champlin Park (10-8) was arranged after Mahtomedi’s conference game against Simley slated for last Friday was canceled. The Rebels had Amelia Valentino with 16 points, Gina Stefferud with 14 and Mikaelah Counce with 12. Zoey Washington scored 20 for Mahtomedi and Greta Schimnowski was next with nine. Against South St. Paul, the Zephyrs had five double-digit scorers as Washington scored 21, Washington 16, Hayley Kehborn 13, Sonya Potthoff 12, and Zoie Centers 12. Lauren Bauer scored 18 for the Packers (3-13).
