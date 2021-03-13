White Bear Lake will take a 9-9 record into playoffs after closing conference play beating Woodbury 62-28 at home Friday evening. Eleven players scored, led by Lauren Eckerle with 16 and Neveah Hughes with 13. Maggie McCarthy led Woodbury (3-15) with 11.
Girls basketball: White Bear tops Woodbury 62-28 in conference finale
