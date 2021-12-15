Neveah Hughes led with 26 points and nine rebounds as White Bear Lake beat Forest Lake 55-34 at home Tuesday evening. Hughes shot 12-for-19 from the field. Lauren Eckerle added 12 points for the Bears (4-3). Greta Krieger hit 16 points and Grace Frechette 12 for Rangers (1-4).

