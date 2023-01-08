Mahtomedi came within a few seconds of handing Jordan its first loss on Saturday but the No. 3 ranked Jaguars pulled out a 75-74 win over the No. 13 Zephyrs in a girls basketball expo at Byron High School. Jordan sank two free shots with six seconds left for the lead, after which Mya Wilson drove the length of the floor and took a contested layup that rimmed out. Jordan (9-0) made 22 of 27 free shots, with Jenna Kluxdal 10-for-10 on the way to 22 points. Maddie Olinger sank 19 points and Morgan Staloch 18. For Mahtomedi (6-4), Anna Green pumped in 24 points with ten field goals. Sonya Potthoff and Wilson threaded 14 points each and Ella Kletti 14. Potthoff was 5-for-5 on free shots and Kletti hit three 3-pointers.

