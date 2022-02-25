Mahtomedi’s 14-game win streak was halted by Spring Lake Park 72-55 on Thursday evening on the Zephyrs’ court. Avi Dunbar sank 18 points, Camryn Smith 14, Bella Sutch 13 and Breanna Goerish 11 for the Panthers, a Class 4A team with a 12-13 record. The Panthers are taller and controled the backboards on both ends. For the Zephyrs, Mya Wilson netted 13 points, Anna Greene 12 and Zoie Centers 11. Mahtomedi (18-7), the Metro East champions, ranked 11th in Class 3A, will close the regular season hosting North St. Paul in the conference finale Friday evening.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.