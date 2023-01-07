White Bear Lake lost for the second time this week, on the heels of an eight-game win streak, when Roseville Area stymied the Bears 52-35 on Friday evening. The host Bears led 25-20 at the half but got shut down in the second half. Roseville was powered by Drew Johnson with 18 points on six 3-pointers. Kendall Barnes added 12 points. Top scorers for the Bears were Heidi Barber and Addie Post, each with nine points on three 3-pointers. Roseville was 5-for-9 on free throws and the Bears 7-for-14. The Bears are 10-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference. Roseville is 6-4 and 3-3. The Bears lost to East Ridge on Tuesday 62-52.

