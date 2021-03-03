Roseville Area edged White Bear Lake 56-52 on Tuesday evening despite 27-point effort by Bear guard Lauren Eckerle. The Raiders (11-3) took a 55-52 lead on a 3-pointer by Drew Johnson and the Bears came up empty their last four trips down court. Neveah Hughes added 12 points for the Bears (8-6). Tamia Ugass scored 19 points, Johnson 13, and Hattie Mae DeVries 11 for Roseville.

