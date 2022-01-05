East Ridge stymied White Bear Lake 47-35 on Tuesday evening on the Bears court. Grace Knupp hit 18 points and Jenna Ritzer 10 for the Raptors (7-4). The Bears (6-6), who lost their third straight, had Abby O’Brien with 13 points and Lauren Eckerle with 10. East Ridge led 23-12 at the half.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.