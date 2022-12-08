The Mahtomedi Zephyrs lost to Class 2A’s top-ranked Providence Academy 74-54 on Wednesday evening in Plymouth. Maddyn Greenway, freshman guard who went over 1,000 points as an eighth-grader, poured in 37 points for the Lions (2-2), including 13-for-14 free throw shooting. Six-footer Grace Counts added 17. Ella Kletti sank 18 points for Mahtomedi (2-2). Sonya Potthoff and Anna Green netted eight points each.
