Sonja Potthoff pumped in 31 point as Mahtomedi drubbed Simley 73-30, at home Tuesday evening, clinching the conference championship outright. Potthoff, senior guard, sank 12 field goals (three 3-pointers) and was 4-for-4 on free shots. Mya Wilson was next with 10 points. Laurin Bosin had 10 points for Simley (4-20). The Zephyrs are 18-5 with 11 straight wins. They had already clinched at least a tie for the Metro East crown, are now 13-0 with one game left, while second-place Hastings is 10-3 after losing to Hill-Murray on Tuesday.

