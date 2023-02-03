The Stillwater Ponies got off to blazing hot start on the way to a 56-41 win over White Bear Lake on Thursday evening, snapping the Bears’ six-game win streak and their own two-game losing streak against them.
The Ponies (17-3) took a quick 18-5 lead, shooting 7-for-8 from the floor and 3-for-4 at the line, with Alexis Karlen scoring 11 of those points on the way to 23 points in the game.
The 6-foot-2 center scored in the last second of the half, giving the Ponies a 37-21 lead, and they stayed ahead by double digits in the final 18 minutes. Amy Thompson was next with 10 points.
Jordyn Schmittdiel battled for 16 points for the Bears (16-4), mostly driving the lane, where it was very difficult to get an open shot against the Ponies. Heidi Barber scored 11 points, all in the first half when she was 3-for-4 on three-pointers. The Bears were otherwise ice cold from long range and the Ponies outscored them by a ton in the paint, too.
The Bears beat Stillwater 76-69 in December and 63-57 in last year’s section finals, making it a rare occasion that the Ponies have lost two straight to anyone.
