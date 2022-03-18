Dueling the premier team in the state, on television, White Bear Lake turned in a strong first half against Hopkins, but that was followed by a dismal second half in the face of the Royals’ withering pressure.
Hopkins shut the Bears down 52-27 in the state Class 4A semifinals at Williams Arena on Thursday evening, advancing to the championship game against St. Michael-Albertville.
“I think we did everything we could do, defensively, but you’ve got to put the ball in the basket, too, and we couldn’t,” coach Jeremy Post said.
It was the Bears lowest score of the season; previous low was their 35-34 quarterfinal win over Rosemount the night before. Then again, they also held Hopkins to their lowest total by 14 points.
The good news for the Bears (21-10) is that they have a good chance to take home the third-place trophy. Their opponent Saturday evening is Roseville Area, whom they’ve beaten twice in conference. The Raiders (22-9) pulled off a couple upsets reach the other state semifinal, where they lost to STMA 73-57.
Hopkins, which manages to assemble an all-Division I lineup every year, boasts so much size, strength, speed at every position, including backups, that they didn’t miss a beat when the state’s No. 1 prospect, 6-foot-4 center Maya Nnaji, left with a knee injury. They were up 22-12 with 4:24 left in the half when the University of Arizona recruit was helped off the floor wincing in pain.
The Bears trailed by just 27-19 after an encouraging first half in which they rebounded well, made some steals, and hit a few shots, including a pair of three’s by 1,000-pointer Lauren Eckerle, otherwise off-target in both games at state.
In the second half, the Bears, on increasingly tired legs, shot 3-for-26, and went scoreless for the last six minutes. Nobody expected the Bears, or anyone else, to beat Hopkins, but they hoped to at least get into the 30’s.
“We contest every shot, and we try to wear people out,” said Hopkins coach Tara Sparks. “In the second half, they (Bears) were not making shots that they would usually make. I think their legs were tired.”
Eckerle, who shot 2-for-17 in the game, confirmed that. “Playing two games back-to-back, yes, that’s hard on your legs,” she said. Especially when trying to shoot over long arms at every juncture. “We average about 5-foot-7, and they’re about 6-foot-1 everywhere,” she marveled.
Neveah Hughes, being the only Bear who can match the size, speed and leaping ability of the Royals, had several good looks at the basket, along with several contested ones, but shot only 3-for-17.
Hughes and Jordyn Schmittdiel led the Bears with seven points each and Eckerle had six. The Bears rebounding was impressive as the powerful Royals had only a 41-35 edge. Hughes snagged nine, Schmittdiel eight and Eckerle seven.
Mainly, Hopkins did to the Bears what they do to everyone, pressure them into turnovers. The Royals made 17 steals and collected 24 total turnovers, which they converted into 24 points.
“They had two girls who handled the ball,” Stark said, “and we tried to make it a long night for them.”
Amaya Battle, who’ll join the Gophers next year, made nine steals while scoring 11 points. Nu Nu Agara, who will play for Stanford, led with 14 points. Liv McGill, ranked as the No. 2 sophomore in the state, added nine points.
Hopkins’ lone loss this year was against nationally No. 1 ranked Sidwell Friends of Washington, D.C.
The Royals are 71-1 against Minnesota opponents the last three years but have not been able to secure the school’s eighth state title during that span. The 2020 championship game was canceled due to the onset of the pandemic. Last year, the Royals were upset by Chaska in the semifinals. With many of the same players, they will get another chance against STMA on Saturday, 8 p.m.
The Bears vs. Roseville game will be held at Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday at 5 p.m.
White Bear Lake ….. 19 8 — 27
Hopkins …………….. 27 25 — 52
White Bear Lake — 10-50 FG (3-13 3FG), 4-6 FT, 35 rebounds, 24 turnovers, 17 fouls …. Scoring: Neveah Hughes 7 (9 reb, 2 stl), Abigail O’Brien 2, Jordyn Schmittdiel 7 (8 reb), Addison Bachmeier 3, Lauren Eckerle 6 (7 reb, 4 blk), Addison Post 0 (3 ast), Blessing Adebisi 2 (3 reb), Heidi Barber 0 (2 reb, 1 stl), Aveline McCabe 0 (1 reb) … 3-pointers: Eckerle 2, Hughes 1
Hopkins — 19-53 FG (2-11 3FG), 12-27 FT, 41 rebounds, 12 turnovers, 12 fouls …. Scoring: Amaya Battle 11 (9 stl, 8 reb), Taylor Woodson 5 (8 reb), Liv McGill 9 (6 reb, 3 ast), Nu Nu Agara 14 (3 stl, 4 blk), Maya Nnaji 6 (7reb), Kelly Boyle 1, Macaya Copeland 1, Tatum Woodson 2, Josie Nnaji 3 …. 3-pointers: McGill 1, J. Nnaji 1
