Mahtomedi sank 10 three-pointers and defeated Kimball 68-35 on Thursday in a holiday expo at St. Cloud State. Ella Frazier netted 17 points for the Zephyrs (5-2). She got 15 of them on five shots from outside the arc. Sonya Potthoff hit 12 points, Mya Wilson 11 and Anna Greene 10. Allison Leither scored 12 points for the Cubs (6-2).

