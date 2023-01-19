Mahtomedi is 3-0 in the Metro East after defeating Hastings 77-63 at home on Wednesday evening. Anna Greene sank 24 points for the Zephyrs (8-5 overall). Sonya Potthoff netted 19, Ella Kletti 13 and Mya Wilson 11. For Hastings (8-7), Emma Baker tallied 20 points and Keagan McVicker 19.

