Mahtomedi rolled to its sixth consecutive win, over Hill-Murray 82-68, on the Pioneers’ court Friday night. Ella Kletti tallied 22 points, Zoie Centers 20, Anna Greene 17 and Sonya Potthoff 12 for the Zephyrs (10-6). Potthoff distributed nine assists. Ella Runyan hit 22 points for the Pioneers (6-6).
