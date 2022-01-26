Mahtomedi rolled to its seventh straight win, over a good Simley team, 74-45 at home Tuesday evening, scoring numerous baskets after stealing the ball. Ella Kletti netted 20 points, Mya Wilson 13, Sonya Potthoff 13, Zoie Centers nine and Ella Frazier eight for the Zephyrs (11-6). Acheampomaah Danso led Simley (10-4) with 20 points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.