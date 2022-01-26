Mahtomedi rolled to its seventh straight win, over a good Simley team, 74-45 at home Tuesday evening, scoring numerous baskets after stealing the ball. Ella Kletti netted 20 points, Mya Wilson 13, Sonya Potthoff 13, Zoie Centers nine and Ella Frazier eight for the Zephyrs (11-6). Acheampomaah Danso led Simley (10-4) with 20 points.
Girls basketball: Mahtomedi thumps Simley for 7th straight
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Birchwood couple back in beloved Kenya
- Girls basketball: Mahtomedi thumps Simley for 7th straight
- White Bear Township unveiled as Hockey Day 2023 host
- Boys basketball: Zephyrs keep rolling, beat Simley 57-51
- Girls basketball: Cougars win 55-46 at Coon Rapids
- Boys hockey: Haycraft sparks Zephyrs in 6-1 win at Tartan
- Father and son purchase Advance Medical Equipment
- Letters to the Editor
Most Popular
Articles
- Roadmap points all directions for soon-to-be ex-White Bear Lake city planner
- Change in leadership on the horizon at Northeast Youth and Family Services
- Rooney farm: from green plants to green homes
- A perfect storm of construction heads to south Mahtomedi
- Landings of Lexington residents want their voices heard
- Birkeland set for Olympic Games
- Mahtomedi School Board implements open forum
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Jury trials set for suspects in Lino Lakes homicide
- Long-term Shoreview City Council member dies
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 29
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2022?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.