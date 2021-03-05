Mahtomedi rolled to an 85-48 win over St. Anthony Village (4-10) on the Huskies court Thursday evening. It was a season high total for the Zephyrs (13-2), who’ve been in the 80’s three times. Zoie Centers hit 17 points, Greta Schimnowski and Ella Hronski 15 each and Ella Kletti 10 for the Zephyrs, who had 11 players score.
