Mahtomedi secured at least a share of the Metro East championship with an 83-63 conquest of second-place Hastings on Friday evening in Hastings. The Zephyrs have 12-0 MEC mark and two conference games left. Hastings is 10-2 with both losses to the Zephyrs. Ella Kletti netted 20 points, Mya Wilson 19, and Sonya Potthoff, Ella Frazier and Anna Green 12 apiece, in the 10th straight victory for the No. 10 ranked Zephyrs (17-5).  Hastings had Keagan McVicker with 20 points, Emma Bakker 18 and Haley Strain 17.

